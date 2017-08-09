Giants' Mark Melancon: Bounces back in Tuesday's rehab outing

Melancon (elbow) allowed one hit and no runs while striking out two in a scoreless inning during Tuesday's rehab appearance with High-A San Jose, Henry Schulman of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran closer was lit up in his previous rehab outing (four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning), so Tuesday's vintage showing was a positive step in his rehab from an elbow injury. Schulman noted that there is still no official timetable for Melancon's return, but another strong outing or two could accelerate his activation from the disabled list. He will likely resume his role as the Giants' closer upon activation.