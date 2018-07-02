Giants' Mark Melancon: Can't finish job
Melancon recorded two outs in the ninth inning but allowed three hits and an earned run prior to being pulled Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Melancon was called upon to begin the ninth inning with the Giants up 9-5. He retired the first two batters without incident, but then surrendered three consecutive singles, the last of which drove in a run and ended his outing. While Sam Dyson quickly lost hold of the closer role, this outing won't give manager Bruce Bochy any confidence that Melancon should be trusted in the ninth inning. Will Smith has recorded the Giants' last two saves, but Tony Watson could also earn some opportunities going forward.
