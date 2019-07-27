Giants' Mark Melancon: Collects extra-inning win
Melancon (4-2) picked up the win Friday with two strikeouts in a perfect 10th inning versus the Padres in a 2-1 extra-inning win.
Melancon became the pitcher of record when Pablo Sandoval smacked a solo shot in the 11th inning to put the Giants ahead, and closer Will Smith secured the victory, Melancon's fourth of the year. The 34-year-old has now pitched 7.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last six outings, lowering his ERA from 4.15 to 3.57 in that span.
