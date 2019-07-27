Giants' Mark Melancon: Collects extra-innings win

Melancon (4-2) picked up the win Friday with two strikeouts in a perfect 10th inning versus the Padres in a 2-1 win.

Melancon became the pitcher of record when Pablo Sandoval smacked a solo shot in the 11th inning to put the Giants ahead, and closer Will Smith secured the victory. Melancon has now pitched 7.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last six outings, lowering his ERA from 4.15 to 3.57 in that span.