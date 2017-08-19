Giants' Mark Melancon: Considering surgery to repair elbow

Melancon said Friday that he is considering surgery to fix an elbow issue that has been bothering him since 2012, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melancon said the problem wasn't the same elbow injury that kept him off the field from June 27 through August 12 this year. But with the Giants wholly out of the National League playoff picture, this might be the perfect time for Melancon to undergo surgery and still be ready to go by the start of the 2018 campaign. Either way, don't expect Melancon to contribute much in San Francisco's bullpen down the stretch; he hasn't seen a save opportunity since June 20.