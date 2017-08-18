Giants' Mark Melancon: Converts second hold Thursday
Melancon gave up one hit over a scoreless inning while picking up a hold in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.
Manager Bruce Bochy continues to ease Melancon back into action in a middle relief role after it was reported that his elbow isn't fully back to full strength. The 32-year-old has fired three scoreless innings while picking up two holds since being activated off the disabled. The Giants want to make sure their big-ticket signing this past offseason is completely healthy before handing him the keys to the ninth, but Sam Dyson's success in the role has made the process move slower than fantasy owners had hoped.
