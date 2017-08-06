Giants' Mark Melancon: Could make next rehab appearance Tuesday
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said that Melancon (elbow) could make his next minor-league rehab appearance Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Melancon has already made three appearances with High-A San Jose, breezing through the first two before being lit up for four runs on four hits in 0.2 innings his last time out Friday. Fortunately for the 32-year-old, it doesn't sound like the elbow presented any complication in the poor outing, as he was able to throw a side session Sunday without incident. The Giants will likely want to see Melancon return to dominant form in the minors before bringing him off the disabled list, at which point he could take back closing duties from Sam Dyson.
