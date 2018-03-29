Giants' Mark Melancon: Could return around mid-April

Manager Bruce Bochy (elbow) said that he thinks it's realistic that Melancon can be ready to go "within a couple weeks," Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Melancon was officially placed on the 10-day DL with a right elbow flexor strain prior to Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Dodgers. Though Bochy appeared hopeful, he admitted that it will be difficult to pin down a clear timetable until the right-hander resumes throwing. In his absence, Hunter Strickland will temporarily work the ninth-inning role.