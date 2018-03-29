Giants' Mark Melancon: Could return around mid-April
Manager Bruce Bochy (elbow) said that he thinks it's realistic that Melancon can be ready to go "within a couple weeks," Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Melancon was officially placed on the 10-day DL with a right elbow flexor strain prior to Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Dodgers. Though Bochy appeared hopeful, he admitted that it will be difficult to pin down a clear timetable until the right-hander resumes throwing. In his absence, Hunter Strickland will temporarily work the ninth-inning role.
More News
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Opening Day status unclear•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Appears healthy early on•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Ready to appear in Cactus League ball•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Faces hitters•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: No restrictions entering spring•
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...