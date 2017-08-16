Giants' Mark Melancon: Elbow discomfort lingers

Manager Bruce Bochy reported Tuesday that Melancon is still dealing with some discomfort in his throwing elbow, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Melancon tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Tuesday's win over the Marlins, but admitted to feeling some lingering discomfort in his throwing elbow. It doesn't sound like the discomfort will send him back to the disabled list, but it's certainly something worth monitoring at this point. Sam Dyson will continue to operate as the Giants' closer until Melancon begins to feel comfortable again.