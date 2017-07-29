Giants' Mark Melancon: Embarks on rehab assignment Sunday

Melancon (elbow) will head out for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

Melancon graduates from bullpen sessions and is set to face live hitting for the first time since landing on the DL in late June. It appears as though the right-hander could return by next weekend if all goes well in Sacramento, but the Giants will likely reevaluate their closer after a couple rehab outings. Melancon has a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 20.2 innings this season.