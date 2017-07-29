Giants' Mark Melancon: Embarks on rehab assignment Sunday
Melancon (elbow) will head out for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
Melancon graduates from bullpen sessions and is set to face live hitting for the first time since landing on the DL in late June. It appears as though the right-hander could return by next weekend if all goes well in Sacramento, but the Giants will likely reevaluate their closer after a couple rehab outings. Melancon has a 4.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 20.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Approaching next milestone in rehab•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Tosses bullpen session Sunday•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: To begin throwing after ASB•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Receives PRP injection Wednesday•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Placed on disabled list Wednesday•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Bounces back with clean ninth•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...