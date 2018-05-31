Giants' Mark Melancon: Expects to be activated Friday

Melancon (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Melancon has been cleared to rejoin the Giants prior to their weekend series against the Phillies after getting through his fourth -- and presumably final -- rehab appearance Tuesday with no issues. Across four outings with Triple-A Sacramento, the veteran reliever tossed 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four. Melancon is expected to settle into a lower-leverage role upon his initial return, and he'll likely need to pitch well for an extended stretch before manager Bruce Bochy even considers returning him to the ninth inning.