Giants' Mark Melancon: Expects to be activated Friday
Melancon (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Melancon has been cleared to rejoin the Giants prior to their weekend series against the Phillies after getting through his fourth -- and presumably final -- rehab appearance Tuesday with no issues. Across four outings with Triple-A Sacramento, the veteran reliever tossed 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four. Melancon is expected to settle into a lower-leverage role upon his initial return, and he'll likely need to pitch well for an extended stretch before manager Bruce Bochy even considers returning him to the ninth inning.
More News
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Another rehab outing on tap Tuesday•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Begins rehab assignment Monday•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Throws live BP, nearing rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Throws first bullpen session•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Approaching bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart