Giants' Mark Melancon: Faces hitters
Melacnon threw 20 pitches during a throwing session Wednesday, marking the first time he faced live hitting since undergoing forearm surgery in September, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Melancon received a bill of clean health heading into this spring camp and was finally able to hit the mound for some live work this week. Following the session, the right-hander said that everything felt just fine. He will likely be able to spend time on the mound during a Cactus League game in the near future.
