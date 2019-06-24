Giants' Mark Melancon: Falters late

Melancon took the loss after allowing four baserunners and giving up the winning run over one-third of an inning in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Melancon recorded his lone out after giving up a leadoff single in the 10th inning, but two consecutive walks got the reliever into hot water. Tim Locastro eventually delivered the game-winning single, giving Melancon his second loss of the season. The 34-year-old has generally been effective as one of the Giants' setup men this year (3.16 ERA, 8.3 K/9), but he occasionally turns in a dud interspersed with outings that remind fantasy owners of his prime years. For now, Melancon is just a stash candidate for future saves in the event steady closer Will Smith is moved at the deadline.