Giants' Mark Melancon: Grabs one-out save

Melancon recorded the final out of Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers to pick up his second save of the season.

Will Smith loaded the bases en route to retiring the first two batters in the ninth inning, so Melancon was called in to put out the fire. It's his first save since June 21, and while Smith's job as closer likely isn't in immediate jeopardy, another rough appearance or two could allow Melancon to sneak into the ninth-inning mix.