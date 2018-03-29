Giants' Mark Melancon: Lands on 10-day DL

Melancon (elbow) will open the year on the 10-day DL, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants are calling Melancon's injury a right elbow flexor strain, which is not good at all, as it's the type of injury that could cost the Giants' closer significant time, and may even require another surgery. Sam Dyson seems like the best bet to get saves initially, as he was a competent fill-in for Melancon last year. Hunter Strickland would be the option with more fantasy upside, but he is unproven in such a role. Consider Melancon out indefinitely.