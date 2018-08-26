Giants' Mark Melancon: Nails down third save
Melancon struck out two batters and allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth to earn the save in the 3-1 win over Texas on Sunday.
Melancon earned a save in back-to-back games this weekend, making him 3-for-7 in save chances this season. The 33-year-old owns a 2.83 ERA and it appears he could start seeing some more ninth inning action after closer Will Smith had a couple rough outings on Friday and Saturday.
