Giants' Mark Melancon: No restrictions entering spring

Melancon (forearm) is doing well and is not restricted entering spring training, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Melancon underwent pronator surgery back in September, but the procedure isn't expected to have any effect on his status for 2018. The veteran struggled with injury and underperformance last season, putting up a 4.50 ERA and throwing just 30 innings. If healthy, Melancon could return to something close to his form from 2013 to 2016, when he put up an ERA of 2.23 or below in each season and saved 147 games.