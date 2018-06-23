Giants' Mark Melancon: Not ready to pitch on consecutive days

Manager Bruce Bochy said he's unsure when Melancon will be ready to pitch on consecutive days but will communicate with the pitcher to work on a plan to build up his durability, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

The former All-Star has not lived up to his giant contract with the Giants, mostly due to significant injuries, including a pronator issue that required stem-cell injection treatment. He snagged a save Thursday night but will remain part of a crowded Giants closing committee that also likely includes Sam Dyson (the primary option), Tony Watson and Will Smith, at minimum, with Reyes Moronta possibly factoring in as well. Melancon is worth a pickup in deeper leagues, as long as those snagging him consider him more of a "quarter-closer" than an undisputed main man.