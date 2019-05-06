Giants' Mark Melancon: Not receiving save chances

Melancon has yet to be used in a save situation this season.

Manager Bruce Bochy said in mid-April that Melancon would get some saves, but he's yet to be given the chance. The veteran's ERA was unblemished through his first 10 outings, but he's allowed three runs in his last two appearances. It may take an injury to current closer Will Smith (or a midseason trade) for Melancon to stake a claim for the role, though Sam Dyson (who has one save) could still be ahead of him.