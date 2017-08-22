Giants' Mark Melancon: Notches fourth consecutive hold
Melancon fired a clean inning while accruing two strikeouts in Monday's 2-0 win over the Brewers.
Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that Melancon was considering surgery on his nagging elbow, but he has made two scoreless appearances since that announcement. The 32-year-old has been primarily used in a seventh-inning role since returning from the disabled list, but he notched his fourth consecutive hold in the eighth inning Monday. If Melancon avoids going under the knife and continues pitching the way he has recently (0.00 ERA and 5:0 K:BB ratio in his last five appearances), he could potentially reclaim his closer role from Sam Dyson at some point this season.
