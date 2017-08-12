Giants' Mark Melancon: Officially activated Saturday
Melancon (elbow) has officially been activated off the disabled list in advance of Saturday's game against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This move has been in the works since earlier in the week, but the Giants made it official shortly before first pitch Saturday. Melancon will work in lower-leverage situations in his first few games back before presumably resuming his closer duties. Sam Dyson stands to remain as the Giants' closer in the interim.
