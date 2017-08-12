Play

Giants' Mark Melancon: Officially activated Saturday

Melancon (elbow) has officially been activated off the disabled list in advance of Saturday's game against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This move has been in the works since earlier in the week, but the Giants made it official shortly before first pitch Saturday. Melancon will work in lower-leverage situations in his first few games back before presumably resuming his closer duties. Sam Dyson stands to remain as the Giants' closer in the interim.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast