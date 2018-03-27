Giants' Mark Melancon: Opening Day status unclear

The Giants are unsure if Melancon (arm) will be ready for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Melancon is apparently feeling something in his arm, though manager Bruce Bochy wouldn't elaborate. This is certainly a concern after a series of arm issues derailed his first season with the Giants in 2017. He hasn't pitched since Friday, but the veteran is expected to play catch Tuesday and Wednesday, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding his status for the start of the season. If Melancon is ultimately forced to open the year on the disabled list, Sam Dyson would likely step in as the team's closer.