Giants' Mark Melancon: Option for saves

Melancon is expected to get some chances in save situations this season, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

While the Giants' primary closer remains Will Smith, manager Bruce Bochy noted that Melancon could get some chances in the ninth inning as the season unfolds. He's been stellar for the Giants in a setup role so far in 2019 and has yet to allow a run over 10 innings of work.

