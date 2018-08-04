Giants' Mark Melancon: Pitches in back-to-back games
Melancon gave up a hit over a scoreless inning in Friday's 6-3 loss to Arizona.
This outing was noteworthy because it was the first time Melancon has pitched in back-to-back games since returning from an elbow injury June 3. The former All-Star closer has been used as a setup man this season, and that is unlikely to change following the success Will Smith has had as the club's primary closing option. Friday's outing lowered Melancon's ERA to 3.32 over 21.2 innings, but his 6.2 K/9 and 1.48 WHIP are both the worst of his career.
