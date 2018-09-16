Giants' Mark Melancon: Pitches scoreless eighth inning
Melancon gave up a hit over a scoreless inning while striking out two in Saturday's 3-0 win over Colorado.
Melancon is beginning to look like his former dominant self, posting a 1.74 ERA and 10.5 K/9 over his last 10 appearances. The 33-year-old picked up a couple of saves at the end of August during closer Will Smith's brief slump, but the former has since righted the ship and even picked up a rare save for San Francisco on Saturday.
