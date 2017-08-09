Giants' Mark Melancon: Possible activation Friday

Melancon (elbow) could return to the club prior to this weekend's series in Washington following his evaluation Friday, Alex Pavlovic of the NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Melancon was able to make his third rehab appearance Tuesday, allowing just one hit while striking out a pair over the course of two scoreless innings with High-A San Jose. The closer should slide right back into his typical role upon activation, with a definitive answer coming Friday following his examination.