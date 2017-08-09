Giants' Mark Melancon: Possible activation Friday
Melancon (elbow) could return to the club prior to this weekend's series in Washington following his evaluation Friday, Alex Pavlovic of the NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Melancon was able to make his third rehab appearance Tuesday, allowing just one hit while striking out a pair over the course of two scoreless innings with High-A San Jose. The closer should slide right back into his typical role upon activation, with a definitive answer coming Friday following his examination.
More News
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Bounces back in Tuesday's rehab outing•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Could make next rehab appearance Tuesday•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Rocked at San Jose•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Moves rehab to High-A•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Embarks on rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Giants' Mark Melancon: Approaching next milestone in rehab•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...