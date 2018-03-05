Giants' Mark Melancon: Ready to appear in Cactus League ball
Melancon will make his 2018 Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Melancon entered spring training without any restrictions, but the Giants have taken a cautious approach to increase his level of activity. Now that Melancon has thrown more bullpen sessions and faced live hitting, he's ready to make his spring debut. He'll look to improve after a disappointing debut season with San Francisco, during which he logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 32 games (30 innings).
