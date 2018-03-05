Giants' Mark Melancon: Ready to appear in Cactus League ball

Melancon will make his 2018 Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Padres, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melancon entered spring training without any restrictions, but the Giants have taken a cautious approach to increase his level of activity. Now that Melancon has thrown more bullpen sessions and faced live hitting, he's ready to make his spring debut. He'll look to improve after a disappointing debut season with San Francisco, during which he logged a 4.50 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 32 games (30 innings).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...