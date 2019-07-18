Giants' Mark Melancon: Records one-out save
Melancon recorded the final out of Wednesday's 11-8 win at Colorado to earn the save.
The Giants entered the ninth inning with a six-run lead, but Melancon had to be called upon to secure the final out with the tying run on deck. Closer Will Smith pitched the previous two days and allowed three runs Tuesday, allowing Melancon the chance to earn his first save of the year. The 34-year-old has a 4.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 40.1 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...