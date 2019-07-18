Giants' Mark Melancon: Records one-out save

Melancon recorded the final out of Wednesday's 11-8 win at Colorado to earn the save.

The Giants entered the ninth inning with a six-run lead, but Melancon had to be called upon to secure the final out with the tying run on deck. Closer Will Smith pitched the previous two days and allowed three runs Tuesday, allowing Melancon the chance to earn his first save of the year. The 34-year-old has a 4.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 40.1 innings this season.