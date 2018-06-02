Giants' Mark Melancon: Reinstated from DL
Melancon (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Melancon returned from the disabled list Friday after successfully completing his minor-league rehab assignment. He'll need to earn his closing job back by pitching well in low-leverage situations before manager Bruce Bochy can even think about using him in the ninth inning once again. In a corresponding move, Jose Valdez was designated for assignment.
