Giants' Mark Melancon: Reinstated from DL

Melancon (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Melancon returned from the disabled list Friday after successfully completing his minor-league rehab assignment. He'll need to earn his closing job back by pitching well in low-leverage situations before manager Bruce Bochy can even think about using him in the ninth inning once again. In a corresponding move, Jose Valdez was designated for assignment.

