Giants' Mark Melancon: Returns in non-save situation
Melancon gave up one hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Saturday against the Nationals.
The Giants were down 3-1, so Melancon was indeed used in a lower-leverage situation in his first action since being activated from the DL. He touched 93 mph with his fastball, and the general consensus was that he looked pretty sharp. It's possible that he will continue to be used in non-save situations over his next couple outings, but he is expected to eventually return to the ninth-inning role.
