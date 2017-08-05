Giants' Mark Melancon: Rocked at San Jose

Melancon gave up four runs on four hits over one inning in a rehab appearance at San Jose, broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.

This rehab appearance was going to be a big one in determining how ready Melancon was to return. Expect an update later this week, but after this rough outing, the Giants may choose to slow Melancon's rehab down to make sure he's fully healthy and ready to contribute down the stretch.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast