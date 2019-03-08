Giants' Mark Melancon: Serves up two homers
Melanie allowed two homers in Thursday's spring training game, both coming on 92 mph fastballs to the opposite field, Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The two homers are equal to the entire total he allowed with the Giants in 39 innings last season. The good news is that his velocity matched his average fastball from last season.
