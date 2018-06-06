Giants' Mark Melancon: Sharp in middle relief

Melancon fired a clean inning with a pair of strikeouts in a 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Melancon has looked very sharp in two appearances since being reinstated from the disabled list, not allowing a base runner while striking out five over two innings. Hunter Strickland has been solid since taking over as the team's closer, so the former closer will have to operate in middle relief for the time being. If Melancon can continue pitching the way he has in his first two outings -- while also staying healthy -- then he would be a primary candidate to see save opportunities should Strickland falter at any point this season.