Giants' Mark Melancon: Steady in relief

Melancon owns a 2.31 ERA and 2.4 K/BB through 23.1 innings this season.

Melancon has quietly got his career back on track after struggling with both performance and health through his first two season in San Francisco. The 34-year-old isn't as untouchable (7.3 K/9 and 1.24 WHIP) as he used to be when he was one of the league's top closers from 2013 to 2016, but the results are certainly a step back in the right direction. Will Smith is firmly entrenched as the Giants' closer, but Melancon -- and his seemingly unmovable contract -- could be a candidate to close if the former is moved at the trade deadline.

