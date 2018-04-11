Giants' Mark Melancon: Still not throwing

Melancon (elbow) has yet to resume throwing, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The closer's potential mid-April return seems to be off the table with Tuesday's news that he's still not throwing. Melancon has been on the shelf since the start of the season with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. Hunter Strickland has been excellent in the closer's role to start the year and figures to remain in that position while Melancon is sidelined.