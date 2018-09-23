Giants' Mark Melancon: Takes third loss

Melancon (0-3) gave up one run on one hit striking out none over 0.2 innings in the Cardinals' 5-4 victory on Saturday.

Melancon was called upon in a tie game in the 10th inning, and recorded two outs before allowing a game-winning home run to Tyler O'Neill. The 33-year-old had a run of nine appearances with just one earned run, but has given up three runs in his last two outings.