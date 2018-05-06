Giants' Mark Melancon: Throws first bullpen session
Melancon threw 20 pitches Saturday in his first bullpen session since going down with an elbow strain, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Melancon didn't set a timetable for more throwing but believes he'll be able to return to the bullpen on May 25, the first day he's eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list. If healthy and effective, Melancon should resume closing duties in San Francisco when he returns, though Hunter Strickland has done an excellent job deputizing for him, saving seven games with a 1.84 ERA.
More News
