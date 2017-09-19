Giants' Mark Melancon: To enter 2018 as Giants' closer
Manager Bruce Bochy indicated Tuesday that Melancon (forearm) will enter the 2018 season as the Giants' closer, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants signed Melancon to a four-year, $62 million contract this offseason to be their long-term closer, but the veteran reliever was displaced from the ninth-inning role as he battled a myriad of elbow and forearm issues throughout the season. Despite the rocky 2017 campaign, Melancon will be reinserted into the closer role next season. He's a prime candidate to put together a solid bounce-back performance, assuming he's fully healthy.
More News
