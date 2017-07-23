Giants' Mark Melancon: Tosses bullpen session Sunday
Melancon (elbow) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Giants' closer has been throwing bullpen sessions every other day since the All-Star break, but manager Bruce Bochy was especially encouraged by this most recent outing. The skipper hopes that Melancon can return to action in a couple weeks, although he did admit that Melancon will be brought along slowly due to the poor record the Giants have put up to this point.
