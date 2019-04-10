Giants' Mark Melancon: Tosses clean inning

Melancon struck out a batter without allowing a base runner over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 7-2 win over San Diego.

Melancon has gotten off to a strong start in 2019, posting a 0.00 ERA and 0.88 WHIP through his first six appearances. The 34-year-old only has two strikeouts over that span, but the slow start in punchouts can't be attributed to diminished stuff, as his cutter is averaging a healthy 92.1 mph. Melancon will look to continue re-establishing himself from the setup role after losing the majority of the last two seasons to injury.

