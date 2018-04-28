Giants' Mark Melancon: Transferred to 60-day DL

Melancon (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.

Melancon was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Alen Hanson. He'll now be ineligible to return before May 25. The veteran closer recently resumed baseball activities while rehabbing his elbow strain, but he's apparently still a month away from being ready to go. Hunter Strickland remains the Giants' closer in his absence.