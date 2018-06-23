Giants' Mark Melancon: Uncertain to pitch on consecutive days

Manager Bruce Bochy said he's unsure when Melancon will be ready to pitch on consecutive days but will communicate with the pitcher to work on a plan to build up durability, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Melancon has not lived up to his giant contract in recent years, mostly due to significant injuries that include a pronator that required stem-cell injection treatment. snagged a save Thursday night but will remain part of a crowded Giants committee that also likely includes Sam Dyson (the primary option), Tony Watson and Will Smith, at minimum. The former All-Star is worth a pickup in deeper leagues, as long as those snagging him consider him more of a "quarter-closer" than an undisputed option.