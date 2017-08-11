Giants' Mark Melancon: Won't close immediately upon Saturday's activation

Melancon (elbow) will likely get activated Saturday but won't go back to the closer role right away, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Melancon will need to pitch in a few games before slotting back into the ninth inning, so his owners likely won't miss out on any saves this weekend. That said, he could be ready to close at some point next week, so owners will need to weigh the pros and cons of starting him in weekly leagues. Sam Dyson will continue to serve as the closer until Melancon is ready.