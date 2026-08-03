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Giants' Marty Gair: Joins Giants in four-player deal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Giants acquired Gair and right-hander Ramon Marquez from the Phillies on Monday in exchange for infielder Luis Arraez and right-hander Caleb Kilian, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

A 13th-round pick in 2023, Gair spent most of his first professional season on the injured list and has been used exclusively as a reliever since debuting in 2025. An imposing presence on the mound at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Gair has generated 66 strikeouts while holding batters to a .161 average in 36 innings between the Single-A and High-A levels this season. The right-hander has posted an elevated 14.9 percent walk rate, however, so he'll need to show improved control as he climbs the minor-league ladder before potentially emerging as a bullpen piece for the Giants down the road.

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