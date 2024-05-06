The Giants selected Black's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Black is set to make his major-league debut Monday with a tough road matchup in Philadelphia. The 24-year-old has had a superb season with Sacramento, putting up a 1.01 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 26.2 innings in six starts. With Blake Snell (thigh) seemingly at least another week or so away from returning from the 15-day injured list, Black could be asked to make an additional start this weekend at home against the Reds, though that could depend on how he performs Monday.