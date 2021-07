The Giants have selected Black with the 85th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound righty from Lehigh University throws a mid-90s fastball and a low-80s slider, both of which are considered above average. Black also has an average changeup. Two terrible starts to end 2021 hurt the 21-year-old's draft stock considerably, and some now view him as more of a reliever than a legitimate starting pitcher, largely due to his poor control.