Black was named the California League Pitcher of the Month for May, San Jose Giants broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.

Black logged a 0.35 ERA and 0.82 WHIP across 25.2 innings in five May starts. He added 32 strikeouts while issuing just four walks. The right-hander's lone game last year came with High-A Eugene, and continued success at the Single-A level in 2022 could soon see him return to the Emeralds in the latter half of this season.