The Giants acquired Beaty from the Royals on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations and selected his minor-league contract.

Beaty will be included on the Giants' Opening Day roster, providing San Francisco with added depth in the corner outfield while all of Austin Slater (hamstring), Mitch Haniger (oblique) and Luis Gonzalez (back) begin the season on the injured list. Since he's a left-handed hitter, Beaty doesn't profile as a potential platoon option for an already lefty-heavy outfield that includes Joc Pederson, Michael Conforto, Mike Yastrzemski and Blake Sabol. The 29-year-old may have a difficult time seeing meaningful at-bats as a result.