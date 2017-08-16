Giants' Matt Cain: Goes four innings in loss
Cain (3-10) was charged with five runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk over four innings in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday. He struck out seven.
Two San Francisco errors led to a four-run first inning, and while Cain rebounded and finished strong, the damage was already done. Chances are, Cain will return to the bullpen following this outing -- the Giants just needed an extra starter this week following Sunday's doubleheader. Perhaps he will get a few more chances to start down the stretch, but regardless, Cain should remain far from mixed-league rosters.
