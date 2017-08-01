Giants' Matt Cain: Lasts five innings in no-decision
Cain allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout over five innings in a no-decision Monday against Oakland.
Cain was uninspiring but effective enough to keep the Giants in the game. With Johnny Cueto unable to finish his rehab start on Monday, there may be more opportunities yet in the rotation for Cain yet. He hasn't shown anything to suggest he's a better pitcher than his 5.37 ERA, but the Giants aren't exactly swimming in starting pitching options.
More News
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...