Giants' Matt Cain: Lasts five innings in no-decision

Cain allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout over five innings in a no-decision Monday against Oakland.

Cain was uninspiring but effective enough to keep the Giants in the game. With Johnny Cueto unable to finish his rehab start on Monday, there may be more opportunities yet in the rotation for Cain yet. He hasn't shown anything to suggest he's a better pitcher than his 5.37 ERA, but the Giants aren't exactly swimming in starting pitching options.